28 Apr 2023
New veterinary science research projects will be supported through the new initiative, officials say.
A new fund-raising appeal to support future veterinary research has been launched by BSAVA PetSavers ahead of tomorrow’s (29 April) World Veterinary Day.
The Fund the Future programme aims to help finance a PhD studentship in veterinary science, in a new phase of the organisation’s long-standing support for research projects.
Officials say the funds raised through a newly launched online donation page will help students to spend three or four years on doctorate projects, and develop the research leaders of the future.
Fund-raising coordinator Shelby Tunstall said: “This is a very special campaign that is very close to our hearts.
“Not only are we funding the researchers of tomorrow, but we will celebrate the awarding of this PhD during our 50th anniversary in 2024.
“We are really excited about this new campaign and hope that people will donate to the cause.”
Donations can be made online.