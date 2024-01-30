30 Jan 2024
A range of challenges are being planned by the charity ahead of a major celebration event this autumn.
Supporters can make double the impact through the new project this Christmas.
BSAVA PetSavers has unveiled plans for a host of events and fund-raising activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.
The group estimates it has provided around £2.7 million to support more than 300 research projects since it was first established as the Clinical Studies Trust Fund in 1974.
Several projects have been planned throughout the year, ahead of a special celebration and presentation event scheduled for 19 September.
Sarah Williams, the charity’s grant awarding and fund-raising manager, said: “We’re enormously grateful to our alumni and supporters, without whom we would not be able to fund or carry out vital research into veterinary diseases to improve pet health and well-being.
“So, it’s very fitting that we get together and celebrate our 50th anniversary milestone with them, and look forward to the next 50 years of BSAVA PetSavers.”
Among the initiatives planned for this year is a Gold Star fund-raising challenge, in which supporters are being encouraged to choose one of 50 activity options to support the charity, while a swap shop is among the events planned at the BSAVA’s headquarters in Gloucestershire.
Members of the professions have the chance to take part in a guided walking event in the Malverns in May, while an eco-bike pedal power challenge, including the chance to win a spa day and afternoon tea, has been organised for the group’s stand at the BSAVA Congress in Manchester in March.
More details about the anniversary celebrations, and how to get involved, can be found on the BSAVA website.