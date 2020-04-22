22 Apr 2020
Guidance provides additional detail that aims to assist veterinary professionals when risk-assessing the need for neutering while applying their professional and clinical judgement.
The BSAVA has produced neutering guidance for small animal practitioners that is intended to supplement the recently updated top line advice issued by the RCVS and BVA.
The guidance provides additional detail that aims to assist veterinary professionals when risk-assessing the need for neutering while applying their professional and clinical judgement.
It is part of a suite of tools the BSAVA has produced to support the small animal practitioner during the COVID-19 crisis.
BSAVA president Sue Paterson said: “The neutering guidance was produced by BSAVA volunteers who collaborated with a range of veterinary contributors within a very short time frame.
“Similar to our recently issued BSAVA Vaccination Guidance, and in line with the BSAVA’s core ethos, the guidance is ‘By the profession for the profession’.”
The BSAVA again obtained input from a wide range of experts, including specialists in internal medicine, exotic medicine and behaviour; advanced practitioners in medicine and exotic medicine; as well as shelter medicine and primary care vets.
The guidance follows the recently issued BSAVA Vaccination Guidance, again intended to support vets in practice.
For further information, see the BSAVA’s COVID-19 resources on the BSAVA website and the BSAVA’s Toolkit for vets.