21 Apr 2020
The guidance is evidence-based and provides additional detail to assist veterinary professionals when risk-assessing the need for vaccination.
The BSAVA has produced a vaccination guidance document for small animal practitioners during the COVID-19 lockdown to support the updated, top-line advice issued by the RCVS and BVA.
The guidance is evidence-based and provides additional detail that aims to assist veterinary professionals when risk assessing the need for vaccination, while applying their professional and clinical judgement.
Further BSAVA guidance for use during the COVID-19 lockdown is being worked on to cover neutering and should be available to the profession as soon as possible.