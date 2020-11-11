11 Nov
The BSAVA has added a new anaesthesia guide to its collection of resources for clinical practitioners.
BSAVA Cognitive Aids for Anaesthesia in Small Animal Practice, written by veterinary anaesthesia specialist Matt McMillan, includes checklists that should be completed as part of any anaesthetic procedure, as well as troubleshooting guides and crisis checklists.
Ian Self, principal clinical anaesthetist at the University of Cambridge Department for Veterinary Medicine, said: “This handbook should be viewed as a ‘second pair of eyes’ throughout a procedure, especially if an anaesthetised patient deteriorates; consider it as having an experienced anaesthetist looking over your shoulder offering words of advice.
“I am very happy to endorse this exciting new BSAVA resource.”
Cognitive aids are visual prompts that aim to reduce human error in critical processes by providing a supportive scaffolding that ensures tasks are performed and communicated appropriately.
They are designed for use while a task is being undertaken, and enable individuals to concentrate on problem-solving and decision-making.
Routine checklists include:
The guide also includes downloadable forms, which can be used in practice to ensure safety checks are completed and help improve clinical outcomes. These forms are available via the BSAVA Library.
The BSAVA Cognitive Aids for Anaesthesia in Small Animal Practice handbook is now available from the BSAVA website or by telephoning 01452 726700 (£25; BSAVA members: £15).