8 Dec 2021
Association adds resources including congress lectures, webinars and its Companion magazine to its library, with content freely available throughout December.
The BSAVA has added a sustainability collection to its library, bringing together a selection of resources to highlight and inspire vet professionals.
The collection includes articles from the BSAVA’s Companion magazine, webinars and congress lectures, covering topics such as “What does environmentally friendly look like in practice?”, “20×20 visions of a greener future now”, and “One health, one planet: why sustainability is a necessity”.
The collection aligns with the work of the BSAVA sustainability working group (SWG).
Carl Gorman, junior vice-president of the BSAVA and chairman of the SWG, said: “We are pleased to have created this collection of resources for veterinary professionals.
“It is increasingly important that we ensure sustainable working in small animal practice and we hope that this collection highlights some of the ways in which staff can really make a difference in their practice.”
The collection is freely available online throughout December.