24 Nov 2020
Association’s Regions Now programme, which provides CPD in 12 separate regions around the UK, confirms it will retain the virtual format.
The BSAVA’s Regions Now programme of CPD in 12 separate UK regions will continue in its current virtual format, it has been announced.
Regions Now was introduced in September in direct response to COVID-19 to ensure ongoing provision of regional CPD.
A series of 12 online events comprise an hour of pre-recorded CPD content, chunked into bite-size pieces available up to a week before a live session delivered over Zoom, which has a live interactive session, and Q and As with the main speaker.
Chairman of BSAVA Regions Beckie Smith said: “It’s obviously disappointing to be unable to go ahead with our plans to develop Regions Now from virtual to face-to-face meetings.
“But our virtual Regions Now programme, with its ‘community format’, has been very well received so far and we plan to build on this beyond March.
“Our regional volunteers are all committed to continue to deliver relevant, engaging, educational and practical content throughout the regions, despite the ongoing constraints of the pandemic.”
Sessions are free to BSAVA members and £50 for non-members. Full details are online.