22 Feb
Officials say the document is intended to give professionals useful information on the bacteria.
A new paper that aims to give veterinary professionals accessible information on Brucella canis has been published by the BSAVA.
The move comes amid renewed concern about the bacteria after the Government confirmed that a fresh review of its potential risks is now being carried out.
In a statement published on its website, the BSAVA said there was an increased risk of importing diseases that are not currently endemic in the UK, because of a lack of medical history associated with some animals imported from overseas.
It continued: “Brucella canis is one such disease which not only affects animals, but it also has zoonotic potential.
“There have been an increasing number of dogs diagnosed with clinical or subclinical infection, along with reports of its zoonotic impact.”
The BSAVA said its new scientific information document outlines key issues including transmission, diagnosis, management, public health implications, legislative requirements and information from government departments.
It added: “This document is by no means exhaustive, but is intended to provide useful information and signpost to further resources.”
The most recent assessment by the Human Animal Infection and Risk Surveillance group, completed in 2021, found there was “little evidence” that the bacteria had become endemic in the UK canine population.
But vets have been urged to be vigilant for signs of the disease amid concerns that the true number of cases is likely to be much higher than the 54 officially recorded during 2022.
The document is available via the BSAVA Library.