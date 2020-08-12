12 Aug
Association’s latest webinar covers the key points that must be considered when discussing a nutritional recommendation with a client.
A new webinar has been added to the BSAVA Library to accompany the online BSAVA Guide to Nutrition.
“The essential ingredients of a good nutritional recommendation” is presented by RVN Georgia Woods, one of the editors of the new guide, and covers the key points that need to be considered when offering a nutritional recommendation to a pet owner.
The webinar’s key points include:
Mrs Woods said: “Nutrition discussions with clients can be challenging, not least given the plethora of diets available for pets.
“This webinar aims to cover the main points to support an evidence-based decision-making process to help vets engage owners in a meaningful discussion about nutrition, and provide guidance on the most suitable diet for their pet.”
The BSAVA Guide to Nutrition is an independent guide comprising a series of fact sheets for veterinary professionals on four different diet options:
Each of these is accompanied by a fact sheet for owners that can be provided as part of the consultation.
The new BSAVA Guide to Nutrition is available exclusively through the BSAVA Library (£25; £15 for BSAVA members).
Mrs Woods’ lecture on “The essential ingredients of a good nutritional recommendation” can be accessed via the BSAVA Webinar Library.