6 May 2025
Five researchers have been recognised for their work following clinical presentations made at the annual congress.
Clinicians and students have been recognised for their work following a major veterinary conference.
The BSAVA has announced the winners of five clinical abstract awards for 2025 following presentations made at its annual congress in Manchester from 20 to 22 March.
The award winners and their topics were as follows:
Dr Pye, a research assistant at the University of Liverpool and clinical vet for the RSPCA, said: “Being recognised by BSAVA means so much to me, especially considering the quality of the Clinical Abstracts presented this year.
“Receiving this award has further inspired me to continue our research into improving the health and welfare of ageing cats.”
Mr Sesana described his recognition as a “humbling experience, while Dr Komianos said it was “an exciting moment in my career as a clinical lead”.
Dr Perkins said her award was “a wonderful surprise and a true honour,” while Miss Franzini, a final year RVC student, hailed her own recognition as a “fantastic confidence boost”.
Entries were particularly encouraged from clinicians working in general practice, but they were open to vets, nurses, researchers and practice managers from across the sector.
Researchers hoping to present their abstracts – which can focus on preliminary study results, case descriptions, or discussion of new techniques – at the 2026 BSAVA congress can submit their entries from 8 September. More information will be provided via the event’s website in due course.