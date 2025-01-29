29 Jan
The CMA review, disease threats and regulatory reforms will lead the agenda during the March event.
Care cost, disease threats, regulatory and ethical challenges are set to be among the “Big Issues” for discussion at the BSAVA Congress this spring.
Organisers of the three-day event, which takes place in Manchester from 20 to 22 March, have announced the return of the popular module, which aims to examine some of the most significant topics facing the sector.
The agenda is set to include an address by Martin Coleman, who chairs the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) ongoing investigation of companion animal services, following his speech to November’s London Vet Show on the second day.
His address will follow a first day focused on contextualised care and discussions on how the sector can better improve public understanding of the fees that practices charge.
The second day starts with a one health symposium exploring topics including zoonoses, disease threats and sustainable parasite control.
Then, RCVS-led sessions on the “under care” guidance, Schedule 3 issues and future regulatory changes will head the agenda on the final day, followed by a panel discussion on the profession’s ethical challenges.
Andy Green, who chairs the event’s programme committee, said: “We are pleased to be bringing back the ‘Big Issues’ module to congress this year.
“We felt it was more important than ever to touch upon some of these topics, particularly the CMA review.
“We hope that delegates will leave these sessions feeling empowered to go back into practice, armed with all the latest knowledge in these topic areas.”
Advance tickets are available via the event’s website until next Wednesday (5 February).