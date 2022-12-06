6 Dec 2022
Two part-time roles have been created at the head of the association’s Continuing Education programme in what it says is a response to the ongoing recruitment challenge.
Claire Vinten (left) and Laura Haddock.
The BSAVA has announced two new senior appointments to its Continuing Education programme.
Claire Vinten has joined the association as head of education, while Laura Haddock has been appointed as academic manager.
The organisation said the part-time roles were created in a bid to broaden the potential pool of candidates amid the industry’s wider and continuing recruitment challenges.
Dr Vinten, who began her career as a small animal vet before completing a PhD at the University of Nottingham, has moved to the association from the RVC, where she was a lecturer in veterinary education. Before that, she worked at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine.
She said: “I am very excited to be joining the BSAVA, which already has a brilliant portfolio of postgraduate programmes and CPD opportunities for members and non-members alike.
“The field of professional education is changing rapidly – especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. My job now is to ensure we continue to develop and deliver innovative, high-quality educational offerings for the veterinary community.”
Dr Haddock, a University of Bristol veterinary graduate, spent six years in general practice before moving into education after studying for a postgraduate certificate in 2012-13. Most recently, she has been working in a clinical management role within the NHS response to the COVID-19 crisis.
She said: “BSAVA endeavours for excellence in everything they offer, including the well-respected postgraduate certificates that my team manage.
“I look forward to leading the ongoing development of these, striving for an innovative and evidence-led approach to postgraduate education for our incredible profession.”
BSAVA chief executive Amanda Stranack said: “We were delighted with the number of excellent candidates these roles attracted, and even more to have Claire and Laura join our team.
“For BSAVA, this has demonstrated that, with a bit of creative thinking and flexible approach to the skills we want to attract, we can do things differently and have a very positive outcome.”