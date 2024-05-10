10 May 2024
Officials say the disease was found on a farm in Ayrshire during routine surveillance and does not pose a wider risk.
Farmers are being encouraged to seek veterinary advice if they have any concerns over the risks of BSE following confirmation of a case in Scotland.
Investigations are continuing into the case on a farm in Ayrshire, which was confirmed today (10 May).
But while precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at four separate locations, officials have stressed they do not believe it is a cause for wider concern.
Scotland’s CVO Sheila Voas said: “The fast detection of this case is proof that our surveillance system is doing its job.
“We are working closely with the APHA and other partners to identify where the disease came from.
“I want to reassure both farmers and the public that the risk associated with this isolated case is minimal. But if any farmers are concerned, I would urge them to seek veterinary advice.”
The affected animal is understood to have contracted the classical form of BSE, which can be transmitted to humans as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
However, Food Standards Scotland said the affected animal, which was identified through routine surveillance work, did not enter the human food chain.
Investigation work is focusing on identifying the source of the disease and movement restrictions are in place at both the farm where the animal was found, its origin farm and two other sites where animals have had access to the same feed.