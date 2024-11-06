6 Nov 2024
A new high dependency unit is the centrepiece of the latest development to the Hamilton Specialist Referrals site in High Wycombe.
Dr Michael Hamilton with a client in reception. Image: © HSR
A Buckinghamshire veterinary hospital has unveiled a new high dependency unit as part of a £400,000 expansion scheme.
The project at the Hamilton Specialist Referrals site in High Wycombe is the second phase of a redevelopment plan in which new reception areas, consulting rooms and client spaces were completed three years ago.
Officials say the latest works, which also included the development of an additional operating theatre, endoscopy suite and a medicine preparation area, were pursued in response to increased service demand.
Clinical director Michael Hamilton said: “Improving our medicine provision has been a major driver of the HDU expansion.
“With the way we have grown, we now see an increasing number of critically ill patients and can help many more of them than we would have been able to in the past.
“The extension allows for care to be optimised for complex soft tissue surgery and medicine patients who can be given dedicated nursing and veterinary attention in a quieter, larger and much better equipped space.”
The HDU unit is separate from the existing kennels that accommodate patients with more routine cases and also contained a dedicated feline pod.