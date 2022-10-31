Retrobulbar abscess/cellulitis

Pathogenesis

A study by Fischer et al (2018) reported that the most common causes of a retrobulbar abscess are foreign body penetration through the oral cavity, as the animal chews sticks or other objects, and dental disease. However, in a majority of cases, the cause was not determined. More than half the patients were Labrador retrievers and spaniels, and aerobic bacteria were isolated from two out of three of the dogs sampled.