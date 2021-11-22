22 Nov 2021
Burgess Excel Vet Awards were given to vets, VNs, support staff and practices who judges felt had done the most to improve the lives of the UK’s rabbits and guinea pigs.
From left: Ellie Whitehead of Derwent Valley Vets in Matlock, Nadene Stapleton and Corinne Voigt-Hill.
The winners of the 2021 Burgess Excel Vet Awards have been revealed.
Awards were given to vets, vet nurses, support staff and practices who judges felt had done the most to improve the lives of the UK’s rabbits and guinea pigs.
This year’s winners were announced at the London Vet Show (11 to 12 November), where a panel of industry experts, veterinary professionals, and rabbit and guinea pig specialists chose one winner from a shortlist in six categories, who will each receive a cash prize of £250 along with a Burgess Excel Vet Awards trophy.
Winners were judged on a range of criteria for each category, including evidence of exceptional knowledge of rabbit and guinea pig care and husbandry; outstanding care and attention to the needs of owners and their pets; and going above and beyond to improve the lives of rabbits and guinea pigs.
Nadene Stapleton, winner of Rabbit Vet of the Year, said: “I am so excited and delighted to receive this award. I feel really passionately about advocating for the health and welfare of rabbits and will continue to put in every effort on their behalf. Perhaps now my own rabbits will listen to me.”
Rachel Sibbald, winner of Rabbit Nurse of the Year, added: “Rabbits have always been a part of my life. I am fascinated by them and want to better understand the species. Becoming a veterinary nurse allowed me to get a deeper understanding of their needs and promote health and happiness to the bunnies at my practice.
“I am delighted with this award and truly grateful to anyone who nominated me. Huge thanks to my veterinary colleagues who have supported, encouraged and allowed me to focus on all things rabbits.”