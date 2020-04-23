23 Apr 2020
Bunny Base is described as a fully moderated and safe online community for rabbit owners to discuss key issues facing their pets.
Image © DoraZett / Adobe Stock
Burgess Pet Care is searching for recruits as part of an initiative to improve rabbit welfare in the UK.
The Excel Bunny Base has been created by Burgess to create a safe online community for rabbit owners.
Members, also known as special bunny operatives, are able to share their top tips and information on rabbit welfare and ownership in the group to address the key issues facing rabbit ownership in the UK.
The PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report 2019 found 26% of rabbits aren’t provided with hay as their main food source, 25% are kept in inadequate housing and 21% are still feeding harmful muesli foods as part of their rabbits’ main diet.
All discussions in the Excel Bunny Base are fully moderated, so rabbit owners are encouraged to ask questions to other members in the group, knowing they’ll be provided with accurate information.
Burgess senior brand manager Holly Ackroyd said: “Rabbits are one of the UK’s most misunderstood animals, and the launch of the Excel Bunny Base is part of our continued commitment to improving the health and well-being of these amazing animals by creating an environment where passionate rabbit owners can share their top tips to help others improve the levels of care they are providing for their rabbits.
In addition to supporting the UK’s rabbit owners, Burgess has also announced enhanced support for UK rescue centres, too, following the launch of its Rescue Friends initiative.
Each month, Burgess will ask the public – on its Facebook page – to nominate a rescue centre they believe deserves a huge donation of free Burgess Pet Care products.
Three rescue centres will be chosen every month and donations will be hand delivered by a member of the Burgess team as thanks for their hard work.
Anyone interested in nominating a rescue centre to be a Burgess Rescue Friend should follow Burgess Pet Care on Facebook.