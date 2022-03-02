2 Mar 2022
Burns Pet Rescue designed to offer a helping paw to rescue pets by supporting shelters with necessity product bundles to give to new owners.
Pet food company Burns Pet Nutrition has launched a support system to offer a helping paw to rescue pets and their new owners.
The Burns Pet Rescue initiative will offer a Burns bundle to new pet owners, containing some of the necessities they will need to start their new life with a rescue dog or cat. The bundles will include a 2kg pack of Burns food, a measuring cup, video content and training sessions with members of the Burns team of specialised nutritionists.
A voucher for money off shopping with Burns and a food donation to the centre owners adopted their pet from will also be part of the initiative.
John Burns, founder of Burns Pet Nutrition, said “We’ve always believed our pets need good nutrition, but we also know that every pet deserves a kind owner, a loving home and plenty of head scratches along the way.
“That’s why we started our ‘woofing great’ Burns Pet Rescue initiative, to help more pets find support in their new ‘furever’ homes.”
Burns already donates some of its profits and resources to charitable projects each year, and has an in-house charity, the John Burns Foundation. Further information is available online.