24 Jan 2020
Additional volunteers have had to join the veterinary crisis organisation as the charity fields a record 3,117 contacts in 2018.
Vetlife Helpline – the crisis support service for all veterinary personnel – has said 2019 was the busiest in its 28-year history, with a record 3,117 contacts.
To accommodate the increasing demand in calls and emails, an additional 10 helpline volunteers joined last year, bringing the total number to 73 .
Vetlife Helpline manager Rosie Allister said: “We all need help and support sometimes. Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day, for confidential, non-judgemental support. Vetlife Helpline has been supporting veterinary professionals for 28 years, and 2019 was our busiest year yet.
“Some 61% of our contacts this year used our confidential email service, and 39% were by phone.”
Dr Allister added: “We work closely with our professional mental health support service, Vetlife Health Support, to ensure people can access the right help.
“To meet the growing need for our service we are continuing to increase volunteer numbers in 2020, and are grateful for the continued support from the profession to enable us to be there when people need us.”
The trained volunteers who respond to helpline contacts all have a knowledge of the veterinary profession. Whether it is professional or personal worries, Vetlife Helpline is completely confidential, non-judgemental and exists to listen. All members of the veterinary community are welcome to use the Vetlife Helpline, including VNs, students and other practice staff.
Vetlife operations manager Joanne Driver said: “You don’t have to be a member or donate to Vetlife to use any of our services, but we do need your help.
“Contacts to Vetlife Helpline have risen dramatically over the past few years, and to make sure we are there for everyone who needs us, we rely on our supporters. We are so grateful to all of our volunteers and those who donate, fund-raise and join us as members.”
You can help Vetlife Helpline by:
Vetlife Helpline is available by telephone 0303 040 2551 or email.