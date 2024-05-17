17 May 2024
The 75-year-old monarch succeeds his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a role she held prior to her death two years ago.
King Charles III. Original image: White House/X.com (Public Domain)
The BVA and the RCVS both today (17 May) announced King Charles III as their new patron.
The roles of both the BVA and the RCVS were previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth II prior to her death in 2022 and the announcement follows shortly after the King took up similar roles with the RSPCA and The Kennel Club.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “We’re honoured to welcome His Majesty King Charles as our patron.
“This ongoing royal commitment recognises the vital contribution vets make to animal welfare and their critical role in society, from taking care of the nation’s pets through to ensuring animal welfare in food production, public health and international trade.
“On behalf of our members, we’d like to thank His Majesty for his commitment to BVA, our profession and the work we do.”
And RCVS president Sue Paterson said: “We are delighted that His Majesty the King is our new royal patron, continuing his mother’s support for the veterinary professions.
“We know that His Majesty is a keen advocate for animal health and welfare, the environment and biodiversity, and so his interests align very much with ours in areas such as sustainability, tackling antimicrobial resistance, and in supporting veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses to best meet their professional standards.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to wish His Majesty all the best with his ongoing treatment and recovery for cancer and we hope to meet him soon.”
Dogs Trust also confirmed the King as its new patron.