2 Apr 2025
Image © Mikkel Bigandt / Adobe Stock
The Kennel Club and BVA have joined forces in a new long-term project examining syringomyelia in the cavalier King Charles spaniel.
The two groups aim to screen 500 dogs over the next five years to develop estimated breeding values, which they hope will reduce prevalence of the neurological disease.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Syringomyelia can be a distressing condition, and improving our understanding of its prevalence and inheritance is essential for improving health outcomes for dogs affected by it.
“This project will provide valuable insights, ultimately leading to better breeding guidance for cavalier King Charles spaniels.”
The disease is caused by fluid-filled cavities in the spinal cord that are often linked to skull and neck abnormalities. Severe cases can lead to weakness and mobility issues.
Charlotte McNamara, The Kennel Club’s head of health and breeder development, said the project was “a major step forward” in tackling the disease.
She said: “By gathering robust data, with the potential of developing EBVs, we can support breeders in making informed decisions to protect future generations of this breed.”
The project is being funded by groups including The Kennel Club Charitable Trust (KCCT), Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Rescue and Welfare and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club.
The money will be used to substantially reduce the cost of MRI scans for dog owners who will be invited to participate in the project. The first invitations have already been sent out.
Further details are available via the project website or by emailing [email protected]