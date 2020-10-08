8 Oct 2020
A dozen daring fund-raisers – comprised of BVA and Vetlife staff and volunteers – will cover 1,200km by land, water or horseback throughout October.
Vetlife and the BVA have teamed up to take on a 1,200km challenge to raise funds for Vetlife, as part of Vet Month of Movement.
Throughout October, the 12 fund-raisers – staff and volunteers from Vetlife and the BVA – will be running, walking, swimming and horse riding their way to 1,200km with the aim of raising £700 for the charity.
Vet Month of Movement takes place throughout October, and was established to encourage the veterinary community to keep active and help raise funds for Vetlife’s services.
Vetlife supports the veterinary community through its Helpline, Health Support, and Financial Support services, and anyone in the veterinary community can get in touch via its 24/7 helpline.
Since the pandemic began, demand for Vetlife’s support has increased, which carries with it an inevitable rise in costs.
At this difficult time, the charity said it is even more reliant on donations to continue to be there for those who are struggling.
Vetlife operations manager Joanne Driver said: “We are extremely grateful for donations as we rely heavily on fund-raising, which has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This, coupled with an increase in demand for our services, has been challenging, but we remain committed to continuing to provide support for all in the veterinary community.”
To donate, visit the BVA and Vetlife JustGiving page.
For more information on Vet Month of Movement and how to get involved, visit its website.