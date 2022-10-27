27 Oct 2022
Three “inspiring and dedicated finalists” are in the running for the prize, which will be presented during next month’s London Vet Show.
From left: Hannah Hunt, Alison Brough and Kirsty French have made the shortlist for the BVA prize.
The BVA has announced the finalists for the 2022 Young Vet of the Year Award.
Alison Brough, Kirsty French and Hannah Hunt have been shortlisted from more than 100 entries for the prize, which is supported by Zoetis.
The winner of the award, which celebrates the work and innovation of vets in the early stage of their careers, is due to be announced at the BVA’s Gala Dinner on 17 November, during the London Vet Show.
Dr Brough, a 2017 University of Liverpool graduate, is a fish vet with Scottish Sea Farms, the country’s second-largest Atlantic salmon producer, following several years in farm animal practice.
Her nomination described her as “an excellent example of a young vet making a very positive impact, mainly through her recognition that a relationship with people is the path to helping animals”.
Dr French, a 2019 University of Liverpool graduate who works for Vets4Pets in Milton Keynes, was described as “an exceptional vet, team member and environmentalist” in her nomination, which praised her clinical work as a small animal vet. She is also co-leader of her practice’s environmental strategy and a member of Vets4Pets’ sustainability strategy steering group.
Dr Hunt, from Aberystwyth, graduated from the RVC in 2015 and works as a mixed animal vet.
Her nomination praised her “terrific enthusiasm for her job”, which has included radio and TV appearances, as well as learning to speak Welsh to improve communication with clients, and her desire to improve her skills, including the recent completion of an RCVS Certificate in Small Animal Surgery.
The nominations were judged by a panel including BVA president Malcolm Morley, RCVS president Melissa Donald, Lord Sandy Trees, Zoetis national veterinary manager Jonny Lambert and the 2021 winner Alex Davies.
Dr Morley said: “These inspiring and dedicated finalists are a credit to the veterinary profession, and we know they have shining careers ahead of them.”
The winner will receive an award package including £1,000 prize money, a year of free BVA membership, a mentoring/engagement opportunity with Zoetis and career development opportunities.