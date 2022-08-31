31 Aug 2022
The public is being urged to sign an online petition demanding a bill that could lead to a ban on the import of dogs with cropped ears becomes law, following a post by the reality TV star.
Images: @joeyessex / Instagram and Ullswater Community College / Wikimedia Commons.
The BVA has backed demands for a law change that could ban the importation of dogs with cropped ears, amid a row over a social media post by Joey Essex.
The reality TV star provoked outrage online when he shared a picture of his new pet Dobermann, which appeared to have been subjected to the procedure.
The Instagram post has since been removed, although it had already been shared on other platforms and, so far, Mr Essex has not publicly responded to the backlash.
Although ear cropping itself is illegal in the UK, selling or importing a dog with cropped ears is not.
A new Kept Animals Bill, introduced by the Government last year, would provide the powers to ban the import of dogs with cropped ears and docked tails if it becomes law.
But, at present, there is no date for the proposals to go back before Parliament and the BVA took to social media to urge people to sign an online petition demanding the bill becomes law.
The BVA’s Twitter post said: ”Please help stop this cruel mutilation; don’t publicise these dogs and sign the petition to get the Kept Animals Bill over the line.”
A statement on its website added: “Vets and animal welfare organisations are increasingly seeing cases of dogs with cropped ears.
“This worrying trend is rife on social media too, with celebrities and influencers sharing images of their ear-cropped dogs.
“It’s time to send a clear message that cropping dogs’ ears is not okay and end the trend of ear-cropped dogs for good.”
Other organisations joined the condemnation, including the BVNA, which tweeted: “BVNA is 100% behind this. Ear cropping is illegal and cruel. There is no need for this to be happening to dogs. It is not a fashion statement. It is barbaric.”
More than 53,000 people have so far signed the petition and 100,000 signatures are needed by early January to trigger a debate on the issue in Parliament.
In its response to the petition, the Government said the bill would “continue its passage through the Commons when parliamentary time allows.”