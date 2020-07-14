14 Jul 2020
Association to write to international trade secretary Liz Truss to raise serious concerns over composition of new Trade and Agriculture Commission, where only one of 16 members is a vet.
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The BVA is calling for more veterinary expertise on the Government’s new Trade and Agriculture Commission, pointing out only 1 of the 16-strong group is a veterinary surgeon.
The association was among several to give a cautious welcome to the new body when it was announced, and called for veterinary expertise to be at the heart of its remit and membership.
However, when the membership was revealed by the Government on 10 July, only one member – former UK CVO Nigel Gibbens – was a vet.
The BVA said it supports Prof Gibbens appointment and notes the expertise of other members, but has called for international trade secretary Liz Truss to reconsider not having a representative from the association to reflect views and experiences of the profession.
In a letter, BVA president Daniella Dos Santos pointed out “veterinary surgeons have the unique role, responsibility and training to advocate for animal health and welfare”.
She said: “The Trade and Agriculture Commission is a hugely important initiative, which has the potential to safeguard our high animal health and welfare standards, and give British consumers confidence in the food they buy.
“International trade in animal products cannot happen without the veterinary profession. We are uniquely qualified to safeguard animal health and welfare, and public health, and we should be well represented on the commission.”