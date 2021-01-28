28 Jan 2021
Defra publishes Review of the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing (England) Regulations and association wants it to commit to improvements outlined in report.
The Government is being urged to commit to making improvements outlined in a report that has reviewed the welfare of animals at slaughter.
The BVA has welcomed the Review of the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing (WATOK) (England) Regulations published by Defra yesterday (27 January), but now wants a commitment to make the improvements outlined in it.
The post-implementation review of the WATOK regulations recognises several policy recommendations proposed in the past by the BVA. These include:
BVA president James Russell said the association agreed with the reports findings that the WATOK regulations “provide a good framework to support positive animal health and welfare outcomes”, and was also proud of the role OVs played in ensuring high standards.
He said: “It is critically important that we have evidence-based legislation in place so that slaughter processes result in a humane death for animals that minimises avoidable pain, distress, fear and suffering.”
Mr Russell added: “But it’s clear there is room for improvement. We’re pleased that several BVA recommendations were highlighted as key areas for improvements in the current regulations. But we’re concerned that the publication of the review did not include a commitment to action.
“The next step must be for the Government to demonstrate its intentions to be a world leader in animal welfare across the board by implementing the recommendations, which are supported by vets, animal welfare experts and industry.”