BVA hosts carpool EMS
BVA collaborates with the Farm Animal Veterinary Society and the AVS to give students access to a range of lockdown learnings from top veterinary professionals.
The BVA has teamed up with the Farm Animal Veterinary Society and the AVS to help students struggling to access EMS during lockdown.
Every Friday at 6pm for the next six weeks the BVA will host a virtual group chat with an expert veterinary professional to discuss clinical cases and scenarios, giving students the chance to join the conversation and ask questions.
BVA junior-vice president James Russell will lead each of the “carpool case sessions” and he will be joined by his fellow classmates from the RVC Class of 2002.
Schedule
Small animal medicine
- Date and time: Friday 8 May, 6pm
- Speaker: Kate Higgins, BVetMed, MRCVS
- Register now
Specialist canine and feline cases
- Date and time: Friday 15 May, 6pm
- Speaker: Samantha Taylor, BVetMed, CertSAM, DipECVIM-CA, MANZCVS(Medicine of Cats), FRCVS
- Register now
Production diseases of dairy cows
- Date and time: Friday 22 May, 6pm
- Speaker: Matt Berriman, BVetMed, MRCVS
- Registration for this session will open on Saturday 16 May
Avian and exotics
- Date and time: Friday 29 May, 6pm
- Speaker: Steve Smith, BVetMed, CertZooMed, DipECZM(Avian), MRCVS
- Registration for this session will open on Saturday 23 May
Small animal surgery
- Date and time: Friday 5 June, 6pm
- Speaker: Mark Moreton, BVetMed, MRCVS
- Registration for this session will open on Saturday 30 May
Hospital equine cases
- Date and time: Friday 12 June, 6pm
- Speaker: Nikki Brown, BVetMed, CertAVP(EP), MRCVS
- Registration for this session will open on Saturday 6 June.