9 Aug 2022
Nearly one in four of all cats being taken to UK vets are not having all their welfare needs met, a survey of vets has suggested.
Justine Shotton, BVA president, called on cat owners to ensure they’re not “missing something”.
Almost one in four of all cats being presented to UK vets are not having all their welfare needs met, a new BVA survey has warned.
The organisation has urged owners to make sure they are looking after their pets fully in an appeal that coincided with International Cat Day on 8 August.
The plea follows findings from the BVA’s spring Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, which found 24% of cats seen in practices did not have all their welfare requirements fully addressed.
The most frequently reported issue was obesity (43%), ahead of behaviour and stress connected to living in a multi-cat home (41%), and dental issues (34%).
More than a quarter (26%) were facing health problems related to flat faces and other extremities, while 19% were linked to a lack of preventive care.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “Cats are among the nation’s favourite pets and we know that the vast majority of owners want to provide the best possible home for their much-loved felines.
“Cats have a reputation for being easy to care for and, unfortunately, we know that can sometimes lead to important welfare needs being overlooked.
“We are asking all cat owners to consider whether they might be inadvertently missing something that is key to their cats’ health and well-being.”