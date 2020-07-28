a better understanding of the effects of badger vaccination on the incidence of bTB in cattle

evidence to establish the role of cattle faeces in disease transmission

better understanding of the causes of repeat breakdowns

The top research priority – the development and validation of a cattle vaccine and differentiating infected from vaccinated animals test – was given a boost last week (23 July) when Defra, the Welsh Government and the Scottish Government announced that cattle vaccination trials would soon get under way in England and Wales.