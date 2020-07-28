28 Jul 2020
“For the first time, we’re calling for behavioural science to be front and centre in the approach to bTB research and control” – BVA junior vice-president James Russell.
BVA 2019-20 junior vice-president James Russell.
The BVA has put forward 35 wide-ranging recommendations as part of a comprehensive approach to tackling bTB across the UK.
Launched today (28 July), the new bTB policy position brings together veterinary expertise in cattle and wildlife, and applies new and emerging evidence to set out a holistic road map to guide the efforts of vets, farmers, and the Government in bTB control and eradication.
Key recommendations are:
BVA junior vice-president James Russell said: “For the first time, we’re calling for behavioural science to be front and centre in the approach to bTB research and control.
“This means rewarding good biosecurity practices, providing vets and farmers with the tools and data they need to make evidence-based decisions, and recognising the human impact of this devastating disease.
“In developing our new position, our expert working group reviewed current evidence and engaged widely with a range of stakeholders to set out a road map that we hope will guide vets, farmers and the Government in ongoing efforts to tackle this disease.”
The BVA’s new policy also identifies five key research priorities for the next five years, which include:
The top research priority – the development and validation of a cattle vaccine and differentiating infected from vaccinated animals test – was given a boost last week (23 July) when Defra, the Welsh Government and the Scottish Government announced that cattle vaccination trials would soon get under way in England and Wales.