2 Dec 2021
The new guidance – jointly developed by the BVA alongside the BSAVA, British Veterinary Zoological Society and British Veterinary Poultry Association – has been issued amid nationwide outbreak.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
Guidance has been released for veterinary professionals who see wild birds and backyard poultry in practice.
The new guidance – jointly developed by the BVA alongside the BSAVA, British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) and British Veterinary Poultry Association (BVPA) – has been issued amid a nationwide outbreak of avian influenza and details warning signs of the disease following a national imposition of strict housing measures.
It also highlights the steps veterinary professionals must follow to report suspected cases of the notifiable disease.
The guidance contains detailed biosecurity information, including advice on appropriate personal protection equipment and how to examine suspected cases as safely as possible.
The advice follows a decision made by the CVOs for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to establish housing measures on kept birds across the country.
BVA senior vice-president James Russell said: “The CVOs have taken swift action in response to several outbreaks in recent weeks, and brought in robust measures to contain the spread of the disease as much as possible.
“Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe in the winter months can carry the disease and infect other species of bird, so it’s vital that veterinary professionals who may be seeing poultry and wildlife casualties in practice know how to spot the signs and act quickly if presented with suspected cases.
“We’re pleased to be teaming up with the BVPA, BSAVA and BVZS to help the profession keep pace with the outbreak response and the steps they should follow to ensure high standards in protection and disease control.”
The latest update from Defra on 30 November confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) had been found in birds at a second premises near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.
The same update announced that further testing had confirmed the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza at a premises near Clitheroe, Ribble Valley, Lancashire.
BVZS senior vice-president Liz Mullineaux said: “The current avian influenza situation in the UK is rapidly changing on an almost daily basis.
“This is clearly very difficult for veterinary colleagues in the poultry sector, but also presents some problems for those in general practice working with both backyard poultry and wild birds.
“The joint guidance should provide some useful practical background material for those in practice, as well as links to all the up to date Defra information.”