4 Mar 2024
Ahead of Crufts, the association is urging prospective puppy owners to walk away if sellers cannot answer key questions.
The BVA has mounted a fresh appeal for prospective puppy owners to raise key questions of breeders to ensure their pet has been bred responsibly.
The plea, which has been launched to coincide with the annual Crufts show this week (7 to 10 March), comes amid widespread clinical concern about the health impacts of poor breeding.
Based on data from its Voice survey, the BVA said 55% of vets identified irresponsible breeding or sourcing of animals as the most pressing health and welfare concern.
Also, senior figures from the association said purchasers should be prepared to walk away if breeders can’t answer any of five key questions:
BVA junior-vice president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “While there are lots of responsible breeders, there are many unscrupulous individuals cashing in and not prioritising the welfare of the animals above making money.
“Sadly, vets frequently see puppies that have been bred in poor conditions or bought without a proper understanding of their welfare needs, leading to health or behavioural issues.
“That is why anyone looking to get a dog should find out how the puppies have been reared and cared for in the first few weeks of their lives.
“Use The Puppy Contract to help ensure you are buying a healthy, happy and well-socialised puppy from a responsible breeder.
“If a breeder is not willing to provide answers to your questions then you should walk away to avoid getting a puppy that might have a poor quality of life and perpetuating irresponsible dog breeding.”