3 Nov 2020
Campaign aims to promote initiatives and resources that demonstrate how veterinary professionals can use their expertise and knowledge to work towards a more sustainable future.
Today (3 November) marks One Health Day, and to celebrate the BVA has launched a campaign to inspire veterinary teams wishing to go green.
The #GreenTeamVet campaign page is a signposting hub that aims to promote initiatives and resources that demonstrate how veterinary professionals can use their expertise and knowledge to work towards a more sustainable future, and become champions for the environment.
Campaign resources include:
In 2019, a BVA survey revealed 89% of vets would like to play a more active role in the UK sustainability agenda and the #GreenTeamVet campaign aims to inspire those at the start of this journey.
Junior vice-president of the BVA Justine Shotton said: “We know our members are passionate about protecting the environment and are deeply concerned about high extinction rates of wild animals, biodiversity loss, climate change and plastic pollution.
“As champions of animal health and welfare, vets have influence across a range of sectors, such as Government and agriculture, and are key in the one health agenda. Our expertise means that we have a unique and important voice that can be part of conversations on the environment and sustainability.”
Dr Shotton continued: “Our #GreenTeamVet campaign page can be used as a starting point for vets and their teams who want to get involved and do their bit.
“We hope to elevate the individual and collective actions of our members, and would love to hear more about what you are doing in your practice.”
The BVA is inviting vet professionals to share examples of how they or their practices are living or working more sustainably by tweeting the BVA using #GreenTeamVet.