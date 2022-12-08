8 Dec 2022
Applications are now open for the vet who will take over as BVA president in 2024.
Malcolm Morley. Image © BVA
It’s barely two months since the present incumbent took over, but the BVA is now beginning the search for the person who will be its president two years from now.
Applications are now being sought to join the body’s officer team as junior vice-president from next September.
Whoever is chosen would then be due to take over as president in September 2024 before becoming senior vice-president the following year.
Applications are open until 16 January and the association said it is particularly keen to receive submissions from vets in under-represented groups, as part of its broader efforts to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.
Current BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “It’s a huge honour to champion what’s really important to BVA members and the UK veterinary profession to key stakeholders, both in the UK and on the international stage.
“Being a BVA officer is hard work, but it’s incredibly rewarding and you’re well supported by the BVA team on everything from policy to media work.”
Dr Morley added: “I would urge anyone who has a passion for animal health and welfare, and our wonderful veterinary profession, to consider putting themselves forward to join our officer team.”
Members who are interested in applying can arrange an informal discussion with an existing officer by emailing policy and governance director Amelia Findon on [email protected]
Applications for junior vice-president will be reviewed by the association’s electoral college on a confidential basis.