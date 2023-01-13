13 Jan 2023
The search is on for the veterinary profession’s best snappers, with life in practice offering a new source of inspiration this time around.
"Who's arrived?" by Peter Orpin, one of the winners in 2022.
Vets are being invited to capture life in practice after the BVA launched its annual Veterinary Photographer of the Year competition.
Entries are now open for the contest, which is in its eighth year and is sponsored by iM3 Dental.
The winners are due to be announced at the BVA Live event in Birmingham in May, and a new category this year is “vets at work”, focusing on the daily practice of all members of the veterinary team.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “This is an opportunity to show what life as a vet is really like, to capture the hard work and challenges on camera, but also to demonstrate the kindness, skills and compassion of our incredible colleagues – as well as the amazing animals they care for.
“This is your chance to show off your talents. We are so excited to see the stunning entries start to pour in and look forward to announcing the winner at this year’s BVA Live event.”
The other two competition categories are “all creatures great and small” and “happy pets that make us smile”.
Finalists will be notified in advance and given a free ticket to BVA Live at the NEC on 11 and 12 May to attend the prizegiving.
Active BVA members can submit their entries via www.bva.co.uk/photo-comp until 5pm, 12 March.