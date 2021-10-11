11 Oct 2021
Investors in the Environment grants silver accreditation to the BVA less than a year after it gained bronze-level recognition for its sustainable and environmentally friendly way of working.
The BVA has been awarded a silver-level accreditation by Investors in the Environment (iiE) for its continued work to improve its sustainability performance.
The certification, achieved less than a year after BVA gained the bronze-level accreditation, recognises how the organisation has been working towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way of working.
Measures have included updating and expanding its environmental policy, bringing in a carbon footprint calculator and travel policy, and tree planting with the National Trust.
The BVA also built on earlier measures at its Mansfield Street, London headquarters, such as using green cleaning products, reducing paper use and increased use of green suppliers. It has an in-house green team, hosts green inductions for staff, and has introduced a comprehensive waste and recycling management plan.
BVA chief executive David Calpin said: “We are thrilled to have achieved this accreditation – it is testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, including our excellent facilities team and enthusiastic staff ‘green team’ who have led on this work.
“We hope to lead by example and inspire others within the profession to take the initiative and follow in our footsteps. Taking measures such as these is not only good for the environment, but it can also help workplaces to attract and retain staff.”
On the silver award, he said: “We are proud of this achievement, and will continue to work towards further reducing our impact on the environment and become more sustainable, with the aim of achieving iiE’s top ‘Green’ accreditation in the future.”