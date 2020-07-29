29 Jul 2020
“The new conference will enable the veterinary community to come together, outside of London, to develop and thrive through a programme of excellent CPD, delivered by world class speakers." - BVA.
By N-allen – National Exhibition Centre main entrance, CC BY 4.0.
The BVA and CloserStill Media have announced today (29 July) the launch of a major new conference and exhibition for the veterinary profession: BVA Live.
BVA Live, the first BVA standalone conference for eight years, will debut at the NEC, Birmingham on 24-25 June 2021.
Numbers for the event will be limited to 1,500 and organisers are promising a wide range of practice clinical and non-clinical CPD, debates and an exhibition.
BVA Live will complement London Vet Show, which runs in the autumn, where BVA will continue to host its annual congress, gala dinner and a range of clinical and non-clinical CPD.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of BVA Live. It’s an opportunity for BVA to return to hosting our own standalone conference for the first time since BVA Congress became part of the London Vet Show in 2013.
“The new conference will enable the veterinary community to come together, outside of London, to develop and thrive through a programme of excellent CPD, delivered by world-class speakers.
“For me, the most important element of BVA Live is bringing the veterinary profession together to tackle the big issues we face and providing an opportunity to engage with BVA officers, volunteers and staff in one central venue.”
By hosting the conference at the NEC, Birmingham, with its direct road, rail and air links, organisers believe it will be provide a greater regional offering to the veterinary profession.
Ms Dos Santos added: “CloserStill Media has an excellent track record of delivering successful vet shows with engaging content and vibrant exhibitions and we’re excited to have the chance to build this event in partnership with the CloserStill Media team.
“COVID-19 has kept us all away from our usual networking events and we’re well aware that this will be at the forefront of people’s minds.”
Ms Dos Santos added that planning for BVA Live will adhere to all Government requirements and will ensure that rigorous safety measures will be in place.
Rob Chapman, MD of CloserStill’s veterinary portfolio, said: “In 2020, vets have had to face challenges like never before.
“By launching BVA Live now we are planning for a post-COVID time in June 2021 when we will be able to come together, in person, to look at the way forward for the veterinary profession and share together our vision for the future.”
The clinical streams will aim to highlight critical and timely topics faced in everyday veterinary practice with an emphasis on practical, instantly applicable outcomes. Speakers including Tobias Grave, Carolyne Crowe, Sarah Caney and Paul Horwood have signed up to present.
For more information and to register your interest in attending, visit the website.