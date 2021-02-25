25 Feb 2021
Inaugural staging of BVA’s first standalone conference in eight years will now take place from 23 to 24 June 2022.
By N-allen – National Exhibition Centre main entrance, CC BY 4.0.
BVA Live has been postponed to June 2022, the association and fellow organiser CloserStill Media have announced.
The event was due to take place on 24 to 25 June 2021 at Birmingham NEC – just days after all COVID-19 restrictions in England are scheduled to end if all goes to prime minister Boris Johnson’s plans.
However, the BVA and London Vet Show organiser CloserStill have opted to postpone for a year so the event can be an even greater success in 2022.
BVA president James Russell said: “We’ve always taken a safety-first approach to our planning and so we’ve taken the responsible decision to postpone the inaugural BVA Live event.
“We want our new venture to be a fantastic experience for everyone so you can get the most out of coming together as a veterinary community to learn, network and socialise.
“With more time to plan, we’re looking forward to an even better BVA Live in 2022 and can’t wait to welcome you to Birmingham next June.”
BVA Live will cater for 1,500 veterinary professionals and feature CPD sessions and debates, as well as an exhibition. It will complement the BVA’s annual congress and wider CPD offerings at London Vet Show, which is going ahead this year from 11 to 12 November.
Rob Chapman, managing director of CloserStill’s veterinary portfolio, said: “The reception we’ve received from the veterinary sector for BVA Live was overwhelmingly positive – so clearly, when we do run in 2022, this is going to be a special event. Postponing it was not the news we wanted to share; however, it is the right decision given the circumstances.
“The Government’s roadmap announcement was bittersweet news for us. Although we’ve had to delay BVA Live, it has given us huge confidence for the London Vet Show, which will run this 11 to 12 November at the ExCeL London. So, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”