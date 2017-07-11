11 Jul
Advice comes after TV presenter and model Jodie Marsh posted a video to Facebook of her giving CPR to her bulldog Louie, who collapses "every couple of months".
A video of celebrity dog owner Jodie Marsh giving CPR to her bulldog after it collapsed has prompted the BVA to distribute advice for veterinary professionals to pass on to owners.
In the Facebook post featuring the video – viewed more than four million times – and subsequent comments, Ms Marsh explained her 12-year-old rescue bulldog Louie collapses every couple of months.
She also highlighted the dangers of walking flat-faced dogs in hot weather and the choking hazards eating can present for dogs with an abnormal soft palate.
Commenting, BVA president Gudrun Ravetz said: “This is a very distressing video that demonstrates just how serious brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome is as a condition for those dogs living with it.
“No dog should have to endure the distress of regularly collapsing, though, sadly, this is a reality for many flat-faced dogs.
“We would strongly advise anyone with a pet suffering these symptoms to talk to their vet urgently to agree the best way to ensure the health and welfare of their pet.
“This may include opting for surgery and will definitely include taking special measures in hot weather.
“The BVA has been highlighting the significant health problems suffered by flat-faced dogs, such as bulldogs, and asking potential owners to choose healthier breeds or crossbreeds.”
Mrs Ravetz also commented on the use of CPR on dogs, saying: “In emergencies, an owner can give CPR until veterinary care is available. This mouth-to-nose resuscitation should only be used if the dog has stopped breathing and has no pulse. You can use your fingers to feel for a pulse at the top of the inside back leg.
“We would advise owners to take veterinary advice, or attend a veterinary-led course, to learn how to deliver CPR in the safest way.”
For the original post and its comments, visit Jodie Marsh’s Facebook page.