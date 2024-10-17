17 Oct 2024
Association launches its latest policy position in response to Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act, acknowledging benefits as well as urging caution.
Image © Yevhenii / Adobe Stock
Advances in research to develop new gene editing technology for animals must keep health and welfare front and centre, the BVA has stated.
The association has launched its latest policy position, Gene Editing of Animals, as a response to the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act, which was passed in February 2023.
It said it wanted to ensure the legislation safeguarded animal health and welfare, and it pledged to work with the Government on this.
Acknowledging potential benefits of gene editing, such as improving resistance to disease, and possible use of the act – such as curing congenital conditions, changing the physiology or appearance of an animal, improving productivity, and adapting an animal to thrive in different condition – the BVA also urged caution.
It said careful consideration had to be given as to whether any uses were ethically justifiable given their potential impacts.
A working group drawing up the policy position concluded any gene edit had to have “a demonstrable health or welfare benefit to the animal being edited and/or its offspring where the trait can be inherited” and that it could not “compensate for poor management or reduced welfare standards”.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Gene editing has the potential to be a powerful tool for improving and protecting animal health and welfare.
“However, it must be used responsibly, never for aesthetic reasons or to boost performance in sport. The welfare of any animals involved must also never be compromised.
“While recent work has shown its potential benefits, there remain lots of unknowns and more research is needed. The BVA will work closely with the Government to help shape this new legislation to ensure that animal health and welfare remains a top priority.”
