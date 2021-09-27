27 Sept 2021
New BVA president Justine Shotton has vowed to put sustainability at the heart of her presidency after taking over the reins from James Russell at a virtual handover and awards event.
BVA president Justine Shotton.
Dr Shotton took over from James Russell at BVA Members Day, held online on 23 September, at which Mr Russell thanked BVA staff, volunteers and members for their hard work and support during a year full of “unprecedented change, challenges and uncertainty”.
During the handover session, Winchester-based equine vet Malcolm Morley also joined the BVA’s officer team for 2021-22 after being elected junior vice-president.
Following her appointment, Dr Shotton said: “I am thrilled to be taking the presidential reins. This is proving to be a uniquely interesting and challenging time as the profession adapts to the demanding pressures of the pandemic, combined with workforce shortages and new challenges as we leave the European Union. But alongside these obstacles have come new opportunities and I believe it will be a very exciting year ahead.”
Dr Shotton added: “My theme for my presidency will be sustainability, with a focus on environmental sustainability.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has centred the world’s attention on emerging diseases, and how these interplay with our use and impacts on the natural environment. Societies have realised anew the benefits of exposure to nature and green spaces. The forced changes to working practices have shown the world that alternatives are possible, and even preferable.”
