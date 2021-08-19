19 Aug 2021
James Russell, on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning (Thursday 19 August), spoke of “triple whammy of Brexit, COVID and the boom in pet ownership putting unprecedented pressure on veterinary services”.
BVA president James Russell.
The president of the BVA has called on pet owners to think before they adopt as vet practices are hit by an employment crisis and increased demand for services.
James Russell has spoken on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning (Thursday 19 August) to elaborate on how vets across the country are becoming overwhelmed due to staff shortages and an uptick in patients.
Speaking on the BBC station’s Wake up to Money, Mr Russell said: “Like many sectors emerging from the pandemic, the veterinary profession is already exhausted. We’re facing the triple whammy of Brexit, COVID and the boom in pet ownership putting unprecedented pressure on veterinary services across the country.
“Unfortunately, some vet practices have had to close their books to new registrations as they simply don’t have the staff or space to provide care for more animals. No one wants to turn away new clients, but vets must prioritise the animals currently under their care.”
Mr Russell added: “This means access to routine health care may have to be delayed and owners may find they need to travel further than usual to access care. But vets will always be there in an emergency to provide pain relief and emergency care. We know how worrying it is when your pet is unwell, but we’re appealing to owners to respect the vet’s judgement on what constitutes an emergency.
“There’s no quick fix to find additional capacity so we’re asking people to think long and hard before they take on a new pet to make sure they can meet all of its needs, including access to veterinary care.”