24 Jul 2024
Officials insist they support “informed choices” by clients on what to feed their pets, but admit work still needs to be done to maintain and enhance owner confidence.
The BVA has published a new policy paper on canine and feline diets, as research indicated many vets don’t know how many pets are already on non-traditional feeding programmes.
The document, released today (24 July), makes 10 separate recommendations including routine recording of nutrition histories on practice management systems and developing nutrition support materials for pet owners.
Officials have insisted they are not trying to determine the best diet for individual pets, but warned that more needs to be done to reassure the public.
The report said: “Innovation should be embraced, but not at the expense of animal welfare through poor nutrition, so more research is needed to improve confidence in all diet types.”
The paper has been accompanied by findings from the BVA’s spring Voice of the Veterinary Profession, which indicated that many clinicians were already caring for pets on non-traditional diets.
Among responding companion animal vets, 94% had clients that feed a raw diet, 42% had clients who had adopted a meat-free diet and 29% had clients who used insect protein instead of meat.
But 6 out of 10 vets said they were unsure how many of the cats and dogs they see are on meat-free diets, and BVA president Anna Judson said the professions need to do more to ensure they remain the “trusted voice” on dietary issues.
She added: “We support owners making informed choices about what to feed their pets, but they must be aware that these choices play a pivotal role in the health of the animal and can also have a wider impact on human health and environmental sustainability.”
The new policy paper follows a working group review of the issue amid growing support for alternative diet programmes.
The BVA has also faced particular pressure to change its stance against vegan diets after several studies argued that they offered significant health benefits.
But the document said current research indicates it is “not possible” to provide a complete vegan or vegetarian diet for cats, while dog owners are urged to be aware of the “difficulties” in balancing their pets’ nutritional needs when adopting such an approach.
The full paper can be found on the BVA’s website. Further coverage will follow in Vet Times (VT54.31).