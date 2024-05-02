2 May 2024
Officials are encouraging the whole sector to consider whether the paper’s recommendations can be applied to their practice, following the recent review of companion animal services.
Image: HANSUAN FABREGAS via Pixabay
The BVA has today (2 May) released new guidance to practices on transparency and client choice following the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) review of the sector.
Although the new document is primarily aimed at small animal practitioners, officials are urging the whole sector to consider whether its ideas would apply to their work, too.
The four-page paper sets out six main recommendations, which the association hopes will address concerns raised in the CMA’s review report in March. They are:
BVA president Anna Judson said: “Vet teams have been under intense scrutiny since the Competition and Markets Authority launched its initial review.
“The BVA continues to work hard to ensure the proposed CMA investigation is informed by full understanding of the myriad challenges facing the profession.
“However, increased transparency – particularly around fees and practice ownership – is a specific area where practices can get on the front foot and take positive action today.
“The BVA’s new guidance provides clear recommendations to help the profession rebuild trust with clients around the value of veterinary care.”
The paper also encourages practices to adopt a contextualised care approach, which is also the theme of next month’s BVA Live event in Birmingham.
Dr Judson added: “Understanding context and delivering tailored treatment is increasingly recognised across the profession, and is critical to optimising the welfare of the animals under our care.
“Far from being seen as a lower standard of care, the shared responsibility for contextualised care empowers clients and enables them to work closely with their vet.
“This often leads to better relationships and greater trust between vet teams and their clients and ultimately, healthier and happier animals.”