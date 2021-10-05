5 Oct 2021
The BVA has written to the RCVS asking to see the evidence behind its decision to extend the right to remote prescribe prescription-only medicine without a physical exam.
Image © pimmimemom / Adobe Stock
The BVA has written to the RCVS raising concerns about its decision to extend measures permitting vets to prescribe prescription-only medicines without first having physically examined the animal.
In a letter sent yesterday (4 October), the BVA questioned why the temporary guidance appears to be becoming “part of the new normal” more than 18 months on since the first UK lockdown, and has called for information on the evidence base that informed the extension. The letter also calls for details of when the derogation will end.
The RCVS introduced the remote prescribing guidance as a temporary measure in the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, but the guidance has since been extended several times, despite the lessening impacts of the pandemic.
As it stands, vets can still prescribe POM-V medication – subject to meeting certain additional safeguards – without needing to conduct a physical examination.
The BVA supported the initial measures as an effective means to reduce appointments in practice and protecting clinical teams and clients at the height of the pandemic.
However, it has raised concerns regarding subsequent extensions to the guidance and suggested this may fuel unrealistic expectations among clients, as well as result in risks to welfare in cases where health issues are not picked up at in-practice appointments.
In the letter, new BVA president Justine Shotton cited the association’s recent position on under care and the remote provision of veterinary services, which recognised the original March 2020 relaxation of prescribing requirements as a “pragmatic solution”.
However, the position went on to recognise that this was a temporary measure in extraordinary times, which “must not lead to a longer-term change without full consultation with the profession and total transparency in relation to impacts on prescribing behaviours”.
Concluding the letter, Dr Shotton said: “We would like to better understand the evidence base on which the RCVS continues to allow remote prescribing, including the impact on prescribing behaviours, and the proposed exit strategy.
“As far as we are aware, the RCVS is still assessing the findings from the RAND survey as part of the under care review, and as those results are yet to be shared it is unclear how the continual extensions to remote prescribing dovetail with longer-term plans and potential changes to the code.”