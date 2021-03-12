12 Mar 2021
“At a time when there are ongoing concerns about veterinary capacity, the sector really needs as much notice as possible to adjust to new demands and shifting timetables.” – BVA.
The BVA has responded following the UK Government’s announcement it is making changes to some of the requirements for imports from the EU into Great Britain and postponing the dates some checks will come into force.
Under the changes, export health certificate (EHC) requirements for products of animal origin (POAO) coming into the UK will be moved from 1 April 2021 to 1 October 2021.
Sanitary and phytosanitary checks on POAO will now not be required until January 2022, at which point they will take place at border control posts.
BVA president James Russell said: “While these changes may provide some welcome breathing space for industry, they are being introduced at a late stage when vets have been working hard to make preparations for a new raft of requirements being introduced in only three weeks’ time.
“At a time when there are ongoing concerns about veterinary capacity, the sector really needs as much notice as possible to adjust to new demands and shifting timetables. It’s essential we now use this additional time to put clear plans in place.”
He added: “We are also seeking reassurances that delays to import checks will not impact on our ability to protect the UK from disease incursion.
“These checks form a line of defence to help protect against diseases not currently present in the UK, such as African swine fever. This is particularly important as the UK currently does not have access to the range of EU disease surveillance and cooperation systems.”