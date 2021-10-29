29 Oct 2021
Ahead of start of summit in Glasgow, BVA president Justine Shotton calls on world leaders to prioritise animal welfare and biodiversity.
Justine Shotton, BVA president.
The BVA has released its “wish list” ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow this Sunday, with their demands calling for a one health approach.
Ahead of the climate summit this weekend, BVA president Justine Shotton has called on world leaders to prioritise animal welfare and biodiversity.
The BVA’s COP26 wish list is:
Dr Shotton said: “Climate change is a global emergency, and the veterinary profession is uniquely placed to advocate for animal health and welfare and public health in international efforts to halt climate change and mitigate its effects.
“As world leaders gather in Glasgow it provides a perfect opportunity for us as individuals, organisations and businesses to think about our own actions, and the BVA is keen to stimulate debate and ideas within the veterinary profession on what we can all do to reach net zero. But this is all in the context of national and international commitments.”
Dr Shotton added: “We’re keen to use this opportunity to stimulate debate within the profession, and encourage veterinary professionals to reflect on what changes could also be made in their own practices and workplaces.
“As the veterinary profession gathers for the London Vet Show in November we’ll be hosting a panel debate on the veterinary profession’s role in the ‘Race to Zero’ and asking delegates to make their own #GreenTeamVet pledge, building on the Greener Veterinary Practice Checklist.
“We’re also delighted to welcome leading UK climate scientist Tamsin Edwards in our keynote Wooldridge lecture.”