25 Aug 2022
Association calls again for a tightening of pet import measures as data shows 107 cases of Brucella canis from start of 2020 up to July this year – with just three recorded before 2020.
Image © AlkeMade / Pixabay
The BVA has urged vet teams to take additional precautions in the wake of a steep rise in Brucella canis cases – and the first confirmed instance of dog-to-human transmission.
A rescue dog imported from Belarus in March tested positive for B canis, while the woman fostering it and three of her four dogs later contracted it. She was hospitalised and all the dogs were euthanised.
Data shows 107 cases had been seen in dogs that were imported, returning from overseas holidays or bred with an imported dog between the start of 2020 and July this year. Prior to 2020, the total number of reported cases stood at three, according to CVO Christine Middlemiss, who revealed the data in a blog post.
The BVA is urging all vet teams to use appropriate PPE when handling suspected cases in all imported dogs, submit samples to labs for testing, and regularly flag risks about B canis and other non-endemic diseases to clients.
They should also encourage compliance with existing best practice in conversations with clients and rescue charities planning to bring in dogs from abroad.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “This recent case of Brucella canis in a foster dog is extremely tragic, and highlights why vets have long raised concerns over the real and serious risks of importing ‘Trojan’ rescue dogs with unknown health histories into the UK.”
Dr Shotton added: “We know there is an added public health risk too, including for veterinary teams who treat and handle these animals, from contact with an infected dog’s contaminated body tissues and fluids.
“BVA continues to call on the Government to take urgent action to introduce stricter pet import measures, including mandatory pre-import testing, so we can minimise the spread of Brucella canis and other emerging diseases.
“We are also calling for the strengthening of enforcement provisions and checks on dogs brought into the country through the commercial route.”
A 2021 B canis risk view and statement by Public Health England (now the UK Health Security Agency) features more information and recommendations for veterinary professionals.