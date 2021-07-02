2 Jul 2021
“There is no evidence that pets are passing COVID-19 to their owners” – BVA.
A study conducted in the Netherlands has added to the growing body of evidence that cats and dogs may potentially harbour COVID-19 after spending time with their infected owners.
Researchers at Utrecht University carried out a series of tests on pets known to have been living with COVID-19-positive owners to assess if the virus would be able to survive in their systems.
Between December 2020 and July this year, the Municipal Health Service in Utrecht asked known infected residents with pets to take part in the study, which was conducted using a mobile vet van.
By taking swabs from the cats and dogs of coronavirus patients, it was determined that 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 COVID-19-positive households across the Netherlands had the virus.
The study added that the burden of the illness on pets seemed to be very low and that human interaction was the most likely means of transmission.
The study also concluded it would be unlikely that pets played a large role in the pandemic.
Responding to the study, BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos said: “While pet cats and dogs may be susceptible to the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, the most likely route of transmission is from an infected human to their pet animal, as the authors of this new study reiterate. There is no evidence that pets are passing COVID-19 to their owners.”
Ms Dos Santos added: “We also recommend that owners who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 should keep their cat indoors, if possible, but only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors. Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons.
“Most infected pets have no or mild symptoms, but owners should contact their local veterinary practice for advice in case they suspect their pet to be ill.”