30 Jul 2020
“If they confirm in time that vets are being considered as this new policy takes shape, we would make sure that our members have a strong voice in these discussions” – president Daniella Dos Santos.
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Reports that vets may be asked to administer flu jabs to people as a part of a mass vaccination programme this winter have been met with a cautious response from the BVA.
The Government has unveiled plans to vaccinate as many as 30 million people against flu in a bid to avoid the NHS becoming overwhelmed this winter, should there be a second spike of coronavirus infections.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has claimed it will be the most comprehensive flu vaccination programme in UK history and the BVA has responded to reports claiming that, due to the sheer scale of the undertaking, vets may be asked to step in.
President Daniella Dos Santos said: “Our understanding from the Department of Health and Social Care is that they are at a very early stage of gathering ideas about how they could expand the workforce to scale up delivery of the vaccination programme, but any suggestions at this stage are just speculation.
“If they confirm in time that vets are being considered as this new policy takes shape, we would make sure that our members have a strong voice in these discussions – especially in terms of logistical impacts on practices.”
Many practices are already working at full capacity under social distancing restrictions and as clients return in greater numbers, any veterinary involvement in such a programme would require detailed consultation, according to VMG president Rich Casey.
He said: “We are concerned that members of the veterinary profession are already working flat out to get back to delivering a high-quality service to owners and their pets.
“Their potential involvement in any programme of human vaccination could not be achieved without detailed consultation with the relevant veterinary bodies to assess the profession’s capacity and confidence to undertake this work.
“Professional indemnity issues would also need to be considered.”