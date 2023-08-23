23 Aug 2023
Almost two in five vets saw a pet with an outdoor cooking-related trauma last year, up from one in four just five years ago, new figures reveal.
The case of greyhound Wren, who swallowed a kebab and required emergency surgery after it pierced the skin, stomach and pancreas, has been highlighted by the BVA.
The BVA has warned pet owners to be vigilant after releasing new survey data showing a rising trend of barbecue-based injuries.
Ahead of this weekend’s August bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the association has revealed the proportion of vets treating companion animals who saw barbecue-related injuries rose from 25% in 2018 to 39% last year.
The most common problems related to the consumption of inappropriate food (32%), while injuries caused by skewers were seen by 13% of vets with only 2% of cases being caused by burns.
The group has also highlighted one case of a four-year-old greyhound, named Wren, who underwent emergency surgery weeks after swallowing a kebab skewer.
Her owners only became aware of it when it pierced the skin and became visible outside her body – after it had gone through both her stomach and pancreas.
Junior vice-president Anna Judson said: “Pets, and dogs in particular, are always on the lookout for a sneaky treat and won’t hesitate to chew on or gobble something down even if it may cause them harm. It can happen so quickly too.
“Have fun this bank holiday, but keep an eye on your pet, make sure food and sharp objects are kept out of paws reach and ensure your pet stays away from hot barbecues or grills to help avoid emergency dashes to the vet.
“Always phone your vet if you’re concerned and don’t leave things to chance, it is better to be safe than sorry.”